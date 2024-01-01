Menu
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2014 Mazda 3 GS- SKY<br /><br />**AUTOMATIC**<br /><br /><br />**175,000km!**<br /><br /><br />**CERTIFIED**<br /><br />**BLUETOOTH**<br /><br />Automatic Transmission<br /><br />ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*<br /><br />*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Key less entry<br />Reverse Cam<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver</p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

175,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1L73E1104270

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Mazda 3 GS- SKY

**AUTOMATIC**


**175,000km!**


**CERTIFIED**

**BLUETOOTH**

Automatic Transmission

ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!

*This vehicle is being sold by dealer*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Key less entry
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2014 Mazda MAZDA3