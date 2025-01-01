2014 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1V7XE1152457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pre-owned 2014 Mazda3 GS-SKY, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales! This sleek grey sedan boasts a classic black interior and is ready to provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, it’s perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. This Mazda3 has 133,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Mazda3 GS-SKY is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Enjoy the responsive handling and agile performance that Mazda is known for. The sedan provides a great balance of practicality and fun-to-drive characteristics. This Mazda3 is a great option for anyone seeking a dependable and enjoyable car.

Here are five features that make this Mazda3 GS-SKY stand out:

  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing power, thanks to the efficient 2.0L engine.
  • Sporty Handling: Experience Mazda's renowned driving dynamics with responsive steering and a connected feel to the road.
  • Stylish Design: The sleek grey exterior and refined black interior create a sophisticated and modern look.
  • Automatic Transmission: The automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience, perfect for city traffic and long drives.
  • Practical Sedan: Enjoy the convenience of four doors, providing easy access for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

