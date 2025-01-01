$12,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this pre-owned 2014 Mazda3 GS-SKY, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales! This sleek grey sedan boasts a classic black interior and is ready to provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With a fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, it’s perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. This Mazda3 has 133,000km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
This Mazda3 GS-SKY is packed with features designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Enjoy the responsive handling and agile performance that Mazda is known for. The sedan provides a great balance of practicality and fun-to-drive characteristics. This Mazda3 is a great option for anyone seeking a dependable and enjoyable car.
Here are five features that make this Mazda3 GS-SKY stand out:
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing power, thanks to the efficient 2.0L engine.
- Sporty Handling: Experience Mazda's renowned driving dynamics with responsive steering and a connected feel to the road.
- Stylish Design: The sleek grey exterior and refined black interior create a sophisticated and modern look.
- Automatic Transmission: The automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless driving experience, perfect for city traffic and long drives.
- Practical Sedan: Enjoy the convenience of four doors, providing easy access for passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
