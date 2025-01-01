Menu
Cruise into a world of refined German engineering with this stunning 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales. This elegant sedan, boasting a sleek blue exterior and a sophisticated black interior, is ready to elevate your daily drive. With a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive C 300 offers a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable. This Mercedes-Benz has 152,000km on the odometer.

Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. This C 300 is designed to impress. The sedan is built for Canadian roads, offering confident handling and year-round capability. Its the perfect choice for those seeking a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality. Visit Drivetime Motor Sales today and discover the Mercedes-Benz difference!

Here are five standout features youll love:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
Refined Interior: Sink into the comfort of a premium black interior.
Powerful Engine: Enjoy the responsive performance of the 3.5L 6-cylinder engine.
Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
Timeless Design: Turn heads with the classic elegance of a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

152,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

12569372

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDGF8AB3EG167727

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

