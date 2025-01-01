$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise into a world of refined German engineering with this stunning 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales. This elegant sedan, boasting a sleek blue exterior and a sophisticated black interior, is ready to elevate your daily drive. With a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this all-wheel-drive C 300 offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable. This Mercedes-Benz has 152,000km on the odometer.
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance. This C 300 is designed to impress. The sedan is built for Canadian roads, offering confident handling and year-round capability. It's the perfect choice for those seeking a premium driving experience without compromising on practicality. Visit Drivetime Motor Sales today and discover the Mercedes-Benz difference!
Here are five standout features you'll love:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Refined Interior: Sink into the comfort of a premium black interior.
- Powerful Engine: Enjoy the responsive performance of the 3.5L 6-cylinder engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
- Timeless Design: Turn heads with the classic elegance of a Mercedes-Benz sedan.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales
Email Drivetime Motor Sales
Drivetime Motor Sales
Call Dealer
226-647-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
226-647-0163