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<p>Runs and drives well. Some rust. Extra seats in back. Selling as is $3,000+HST+LIC                In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br>This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br>This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br>being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br>level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br>may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br>the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2015 Dodge Journey

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14203541

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
221,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3c4pdccg1ft723168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives well. Some rust. Extra seats in back. Selling as is $3,000+HST+LIC                In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-888-XXXX

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519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
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$3,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2015 Dodge Journey