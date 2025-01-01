Menu
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163


2015 Ford Esape FWD

Only 131,000km!

ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Reverse Camera
Navigation
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

2015 Ford Escape

131,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

SE

12622584

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6FUA01638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163


2015 Ford Esape FWD


Only 131,000km!

ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth

Reverse Camera

Navigation
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Ford Escape