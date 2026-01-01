$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
City vehicle
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van
City vehicle
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
193,983KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZM6FKA61130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 193,983 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
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Call Dealer
519-664-XXXX(click to show)
519-664-2944
Alternate Numbers519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van