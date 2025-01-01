Menu
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2015 Honda Civic EX<br /><br /><br />167,000km<br /><br />ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth<br />Alloys<br />Sunroof<br />Reverse camera<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger </p>

2015 Honda Civic

167,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX

12703830

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F53FH061979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2015 Honda Civic EX


167,000km

ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Alloys
Sunroof
Reverse camera
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-647-0163

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Honda Civic