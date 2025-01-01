Menu
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2015 Mazda 3 GS</p><p><br />Only 162,000km!<br /><br /> $12,495 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br /><br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth</p><p>Reverse Camera<br />Alloys<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

162,000 KM

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12657510

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1V79FM211824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2015 Mazda 3 GS


Only 162,000km!

 $12,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth

Reverse Camera
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Mazda MAZDA3