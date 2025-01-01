Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2015 Volkswagen Jetta <br /><br />AUTOMATIC<br /><br />203,000 km<br /><br />ONLY $6,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />*NEW TIRES*<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />Clean carfax!<br /><br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger </p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

203,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12931346

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

  1. 1756923689665
  2. 1756923690133
  3. 1756923690673
  4. 1756923691155
  5. 1756923691627
  6. 1756923692095
  7. 1756923692590
  8. 1756923693566
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ0FM336169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2015 Volkswagen Jetta 

AUTOMATIC

203,000 km

ONLY $6,995 plus HST and licensing!

*NEW TIRES*

CERTIFIED!

Clean carfax!


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 203,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 350 253,000 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 161,000 KM SOLD

Email Drivetime Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-647-XXXX

(click to show)

226-647-0163

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Volkswagen Jetta