Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Drivetime Motor Sales<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />226-647-0163<br />www.drivetimemotorsales.ca<br /><br />2015 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline<br /><br />Only 122,000km!<br /> $12,495 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />Fully Loaded!<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Power locks<br />Bluetooth<br />Leather<br />Backup Camera<br />Sunroof<br />Alloys<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2015 Volkswagen Passat

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
12653370

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

  1. 1750192537
  2. 1750192537
  3. 1750192537
  4. 1750192537
  5. 1750192537
  6. 1750192537
  7. 1750192537
  8. 1750192537
  9. 1750192537
  10. 1750192537
  11. 1750192537
  12. 1750192537
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBS7A36FC018284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
www.drivetimemotorsales.ca

2015 Volkswagen Passat Comfortline

Only 122,000km!
 $12,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

Fully Loaded!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Leather
Backup Camera
Sunroof
Alloys
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 213,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Ford Escape SE 131,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford Fusion Titanium 155,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Drivetime Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-647-XXXX

(click to show)

226-647-0163

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2015 Volkswagen Passat