Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this beautiful 2016 Ford Fusion SE, now available at Drivetime Motor Sales! This sleek, white Fusion boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with its efficient 4-cylinder engine. With seating for five, its perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained Fusion has 145,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner.</p><p>This 2016 Ford Fusion SE offers a smooth, automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, providing a confident driving experience in various conditions. The sedan body style combines practicality with a touch of sophistication, making it a great choice for individuals and families alike. This Fusion is a great option for those looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient vehicle.</p><p>Here are a few of the features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and easy driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cabin:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Stylish Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the Fusions modern design.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the ride in style.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Fusion

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12566288

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

  1. 1748291607185
  2. 1748291607653
  3. 1748291608122
  4. 1748291608554
  5. 1748291609029
  6. 1748291609540
  7. 1748291610005
  8. 1748291610463
  9. 1748291610900
  10. 1748291611360
  11. 1748291611782
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H74GR161619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this beautiful 2016 Ford Fusion SE, now available at Drivetime Motor Sales! This sleek, white Fusion boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with its efficient 4-cylinder engine. With seating for five, it's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained Fusion has 145,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner.

This 2016 Ford Fusion SE offers a smooth, automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, providing a confident driving experience in various conditions. The sedan body style combines practicality with a touch of sophistication, making it a great choice for individuals and families alike. This Fusion is a great option for those looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient vehicle.

Here are a few of the features you'll love:

  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and easy driving experience.
  • Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
  • Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the Fusion's modern design.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drivetime Motor Sales

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 133,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla L for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla L 162,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 208,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Drivetime Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Drivetime Motor Sales

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

226-647-XXXX

(click to show)

226-647-0163

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Motor Sales

226-647-0163

2016 Ford Fusion