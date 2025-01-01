$12,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this beautiful 2016 Ford Fusion SE, now available at Drivetime Motor Sales! This sleek, white Fusion boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to hit the road with its efficient 4-cylinder engine. With seating for five, it's perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This well-maintained Fusion has 145,000 km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter with a new owner.
This 2016 Ford Fusion SE offers a smooth, automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, providing a confident driving experience in various conditions. The sedan body style combines practicality with a touch of sophistication, making it a great choice for individuals and families alike. This Fusion is a great option for those looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient vehicle.
Here are a few of the features you'll love:
- Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and easy driving experience.
- Spacious Cabin: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save money at the pump without sacrificing performance.
- Stylish Exterior: Turn heads with the Fusion's modern design.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in style.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Drivetime Motor Sales
226-647-0163