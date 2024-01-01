Menu
<p>Very nice shape, selling cert $17,995+HST+LIC</p>

2016 Honda HR-V

140,000 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

LX

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3czru6h38gm108462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice shape, selling cert $17,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

