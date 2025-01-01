Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Only 166,000km!

ONLY $7995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

2016 Hyundai Elantra

166,000 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

13050131

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0GH714980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!




VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

