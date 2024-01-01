Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

139,000 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY0G0734948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

2016 Mazda CX-5