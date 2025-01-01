$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Tesla Model S
90 D
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise into the future with this stunning 2016 Tesla Model S 90D, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales! This all-electric sedan is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capabilities, you'll experience a smooth and responsive ride, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This Model S has 186,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide years of exhilarating driving.
Experience the thrill of instant acceleration with the Model S's electric powertrain. Enjoy the spacious interior and cutting-edge technology that defines the Tesla experience. This Model S 90D is not just a car; it's a statement about embracing innovation and sustainability.
Here are five standout features that will make you fall in love:
- Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration that pins you to your seat.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with superior grip and control.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with the Model S's aerodynamic silhouette and premium finishes.
- Advanced Technology: Enjoy the future of driving with Tesla's innovative technology features.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and luxurious cabin with ample space for passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
Drivetime Motor Sales
