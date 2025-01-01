Menu
<p>Cruise into the future with this stunning 2016 Tesla Model S 90D, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales! This all-electric sedan is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capabilities, youll experience a smooth and responsive ride, whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This Model S has 186,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide years of exhilarating driving.</p><p>Experience the thrill of instant acceleration with the Model Ss electric powertrain. Enjoy the spacious interior and cutting-edge technology that defines the Tesla experience. This Model S 90D is not just a car; its a statement about embracing innovation and sustainability.</p><p>Here are five standout features that will make you fall in love:</p><ul><li><strong>Instant Torque:</strong> Experience exhilarating acceleration that pins you to your seat.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with superior grip and control.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Model Ss aerodynamic silhouette and premium finishes.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Enjoy the future of driving with Teslas innovative technology features.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and luxurious cabin with ample space for passengers and cargo.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Tesla Model S

186,000 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
12584132

Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJSA1E29GF140355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise into the future with this stunning 2016 Tesla Model S 90D, available now at Drivetime Motor Sales! This all-electric sedan is finished in a head-turning blue exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With its automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive capabilities, you'll experience a smooth and responsive ride, whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long-distance journey. This Model S has 186,000km on the odometer and is ready to provide years of exhilarating driving.

Experience the thrill of instant acceleration with the Model S's electric powertrain. Enjoy the spacious interior and cutting-edge technology that defines the Tesla experience. This Model S 90D is not just a car; it's a statement about embracing innovation and sustainability.

Here are five standout features that will make you fall in love:

  • Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration that pins you to your seat.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with superior grip and control.
  • Sleek Design: Turn heads with the Model S's aerodynamic silhouette and premium finishes.
  • Advanced Technology: Enjoy the future of driving with Tesla's innovative technology features.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and luxurious cabin with ample space for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Electric Motor

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-647-0163

226-647-0163

