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Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Power Seats, LaneWatch Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Power Group

2017 Honda Civic

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Honda Civic

EX NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD

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14188514

2017 Honda Civic

EX NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 14188514
  2. 14188514
  3. 14188514
  4. 14188514
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F85HH014155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2605236
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Power Seats, LaneWatch Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Power Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Honda Civic