$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
EX NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD
2017 Honda Civic
EX NEW ARRIVAL | PLEASE CALL A HEAD
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2605236
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic EX with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Power Seats, LaneWatch Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Honda Sensing Package ( Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow), Power Group
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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