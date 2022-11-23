Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

63,000 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring LOW KMS | ONLY 63 | MANUAL | AWD | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring LOW KMS | ONLY 63 | MANUAL | AWD | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 9407476
  2. 9407476
  3. 9407476
  4. 9407476
  5. 9407476
  6. 9407476
  7. 9407476
  8. 9407476
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407476
  • Stock #: 2212527
  • VIN: JF2GPABC1HG277090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 102,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 99,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 125,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory