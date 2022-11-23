$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring LOW KMS | ONLY 63 | MANUAL | AWD | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9407476
- Stock #: 2212527
- VIN: JF2GPABC1HG277090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2