$8,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Drivetime Motor Sales
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
226-647-0163
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ available at Drivetime Motor Sales. This sleek grey sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily commute. With its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and fuel-conscious driving experience. This Jetta boasts a classic four-door sedan design, making it ideal for families or anyone who appreciates extra space.
This pre-owned Jetta has 208,000km on the odometer, indicating it has plenty of life left and is ready for many more adventures. The timeless grey exterior and interior provide a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. This Volkswagen is built to handle the demands of everyday driving while offering a touch of European flair.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ a compelling choice:
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine, perfect for navigating city streets and long highway drives.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.
- Spacious Sedan Design: With four doors, you'll have ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Modern Design: The sleek grey exterior and interior offer a timeless aesthetic.
- Reliable Volkswagen Engineering: Experience the dependability and quality Volkswagen is known for.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
