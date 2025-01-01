Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ available at Drivetime Motor Sales. This sleek grey sedan is the perfect blend of practicality and modern design, ready to elevate your daily commute. With its efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and fuel-conscious driving experience. This Jetta boasts a classic four-door sedan design, making it ideal for families or anyone who appreciates extra space.

This pre-owned Jetta has 208,000km on the odometer, indicating it has plenty of life left and is ready for many more adventures. The timeless grey exterior and interior provide a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. This Volkswagen is built to handle the demands of everyday driving while offering a touch of European flair.

Here are five features that make this 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ a compelling choice:

Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 1.4L engine, perfect for navigating city streets and long highway drives.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze.
Spacious Sedan Design: With four doors, youll have ample space for passengers and cargo.
Modern Design: The sleek grey exterior and interior offer a timeless aesthetic.
Reliable Volkswagen Engineering: Experience the dependability and quality Volkswagen is known for.

208,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Drivetime Motor Sales

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

226-647-0163

VIN 3VW2B7AJ8HM305786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

