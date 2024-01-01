$23,490+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4 Sport LOW KMs | ONLY 44K
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF3JH706181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Carimex
