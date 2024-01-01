Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Sonata

44,000 KM

Details Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport LOW KMs | ONLY 44K

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 Sport LOW KMs | ONLY 44K

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 10964474
  2. 10964474
  3. 10964474
  4. 10964474
Contact Seller

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF3JH706181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT NAVI | Leather | Sunroof for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT NAVI | Leather | Sunroof 141,000 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Acura RDX 117,000 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 106,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata