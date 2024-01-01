$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
98,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCGTCENXK1289462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FF916A
- Mileage 98,075 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
2017 Toyota Highlander XLE 144,467 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 195,601 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION 42,712 KM $34,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2019 Chevrolet Colorado