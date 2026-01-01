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Great Condition Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium with Low Mileage and great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

2020 Ford Mustang

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LOW KMS | NAVI | LEATHER | VENTED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14534883

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium LOW KMS | NAVI | LEATHER | VENTED SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH9L5152684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2607395
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium with Low Mileage and great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2020 Ford Mustang