$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium LOW KMS | NAVI | LEATHER | VENTED SEATS
2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium LOW KMS | NAVI | LEATHER | VENTED SEATS
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2607395
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Ford Mustang Ecoboost Premium with Low Mileage and great Service History! Equipped with Leather, Navigation, Back up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Vented Seats, Power Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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