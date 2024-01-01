$24,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
58,100KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5DVXLL556337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB6337
- Mileage 58,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2018 Kia Sportage LX FWD 154,155 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD 140,201 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 133,560 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2020 Nissan Kicks