Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Kicks

58,100 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 11035064
  2. 11035064
  3. 11035064
  4. 11035064
  5. 11035064
  6. 11035064
  7. 11035064
  8. 11035064
  9. 11035064
  10. 11035064
  11. 11035064
  12. 11035064
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,100KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DVXLL556337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB6337
  • Mileage 58,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Kia Sportage LX FWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Kia Sportage LX FWD 154,155 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 AWD 140,201 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 133,560 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Kicks