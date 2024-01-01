Menu
Welcome to Parkway Ford, your premier destination for exceptional vehicles in Waterloo, Ontario! Nestled at 455 King Street N, our dealership eagerly presents our latest lineup tailored for the diverse needs of Waterloo drivers.

2022 Lincoln Corsair

26,415 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D99NUL08176

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 26,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Parkway Ford, your premier destination for exceptional vehicles in Waterloo, Ontario! Nestled at 455 King Street N, our dealership eagerly presents our latest lineup tailored for the diverse needs of Waterloo drivers.

Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are meticulously designed to complement the vibrant streets and scenic routes of Waterloo. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers an array of options tailored to enhance your Ontario journeys.

Envision yourself exploring Waterloo's vibrant neighborhoods or embarking on weekend adventures to nearby natural attractions our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience. With powerful engines and cutting-edge technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to elevate your journey.

But why simply take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why we're the preferred choice for Waterloo drivers.

Our friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to complement your lifestyle and preferences. Don't hesitate visit Parkway Ford now and let us assist you in finding your ideal ride for exploring all that Waterloo and Ontario have to offer!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Lincoln Corsair