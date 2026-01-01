$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
One Owner | Accident Free | Long Range | AWD
2022 Tesla Model 3
One Owner | Accident Free | Long Range | AWD
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD! Equipped with Ryzen Chip, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Black Leather, Glass Roof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Power Front Seats, Wireless Phone Charging, Autosteer, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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1-888-741-7487