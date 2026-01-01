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Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD! Equipped with Ryzen Chip, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Black Leather, Glass Roof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Power Front Seats, Wireless Phone Charging, Autosteer, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

2022 Tesla Model 3

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Tesla Model 3

One Owner | Accident Free | Long Range | AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14419422

2022 Tesla Model 3

One Owner | Accident Free | Long Range | AWD

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 14419422
  2. 14419422
  3. 14419422
  4. 14419422
  5. 14419422
Contact Seller

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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
169,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EBXNF239739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD! Equipped with Ryzen Chip, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, Black Leather, Glass Roof, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Power Front Seats, Wireless Phone Charging, Autosteer, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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1-888-741-7487

2022 Tesla Model 3