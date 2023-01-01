Menu
2017 Ford Edge

75,719 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Grogan Ford

SEL

Location

Grogan Ford

5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

75,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639883
  • Stock #: Y38680
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94HBC38680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y38680
  • Mileage 75,719 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, remote start, power seats/lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

