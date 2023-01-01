$25,900+ tax & licensing
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Grogan Ford
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Grogan Ford
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
75,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9639883
- Stock #: Y38680
- VIN: 2FMPK4J94HBC38680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,719 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Edge SEL AWD with a 2.0L EcoBoost inline 4 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, push start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, remote start, power seats/lift gate, cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
