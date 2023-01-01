$67,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
5271 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
3,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,507 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 with a 3.6L 6 cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, push start, spray liner, Mopar soft tri-fold tonneau cover, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth, reverse camera with sensors, leather seats, tinted windows, remote start, adaptive cruise control, blind spot alert.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
