$19,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4X4
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4X4
Location
Watford Ford
5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl (PXJ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 517521
- Mileage 130,655 KM
Vehicle Description
REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall.
Ï Brake Pads for Life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA.
Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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