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REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall. Ï Brake Pads for Life. Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered. Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle. Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection. Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA. Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection. Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

2020 Jeep Cherokee

130,655 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14007960

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

Contact Seller

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,655KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX0LD517521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl (PXJ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 517521
  • Mileage 130,655 KM

Vehicle Description

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD
Our vehicles are priced BELOW market, giving you the best deal from the start. A hassle-free and transparent approach to vehicle pricing takes the stress out of vehicle negotiations and leads to a better experience overall.
Ï Brake Pads for Life.
Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford. /Ï First Oil Change Covered.
Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.
Ï 1 Year Road Hazard Tire Protection.
Nails, screws, glass, potholes...no worries. $1000 coverage per tire for any road hazards. /Ï 3 YRS - Roadside Assistance with DAA.
Includes lockout services, tire changes, battery boosts or cold weather starting, fuel delivery, and towing up to 50KMS to the nearest licensed repair facility. /Ï 3 YRS - Theft Protection.
Four thousand dollars ($4,000) in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss./Ï Best Price First.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Rear tow hook

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Vinyl Seats
Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
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$19,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Watford Ford

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2020 Jeep Cherokee