2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

55,046 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Traction avant 4 portes LT

12111797

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Traction avant 4 portes LT

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,046KM
VIN KL79MPSL8MB135990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-135990
  • Mileage 55,046 KM

Vehicle Description

this Trailblazer stands out on the road while offering a versatile and spacious interior. Powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine


delivering around 137 horsepower for an engaging yet economical driving experience.

The 1LT trim comes with a range of convenience and comfort features


with front-wheel drive providing efficiency and ease of handling for daily commuting or weekend trips. Safety features are also a highlight


and tech-savvy compact SUV with plenty of value and functionality.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/Chevrolet-TrailBlazer-2021-id11751633.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Glass
Lane-keeping assist
practicality
efficient
such as forward collision warning
and more. Overall
no haggle
screws
000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss
whichever is less
both keys will be provided**
The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer FWD 1LT is a compact SUV that blends style
and modern technology. Featuring a sleek
athletic design with bold lines and a distinctive front grille
it provides a balanced mix of efficiency and power
including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
and a rearview camera. It also includes a premium cloth interior
and a spacious cabin with ample cargo space for your gear. On the road
the 2021 Trailblazer offers a smooth
composed ride
with the 1LT package including a suite of advanced driver assistance technologies
the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer FWD 1LT offers a well-rounded package for drivers seeking a stylish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Watford Ford

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer