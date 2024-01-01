Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT

AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold "As Is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 Toyota Matrix

233,854 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

2014 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,854KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EEXEC128753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 128753
  • Mileage 233,854 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 


CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT


 
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2014 Toyota Matrix