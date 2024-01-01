$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
2014 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,854KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1KU4EEXEC128753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 128753
- Mileage 233,854 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
AS PER OMVIC- WE MUST STATE THE FOLLOWING: This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shadow Auto
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS|HEATED STEERING&SEATS|BLIND SPOT|APPLE&ANDROID 163,315 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES AWC|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|CRUISE 174,107 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Legacy LIMITED|TECH PACKAGE|SUNROOF|NAVI|LEATHER|CRUISE 149,113 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Email Shadow Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto
Main
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-327-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Shadow Auto
905-327-3968
2014 Toyota Matrix