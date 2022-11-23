$CALL+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2019 Toyota C-HR
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
26,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440691
- Stock #: 5334
- VIN: JTNKHMBX0K1036279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,482 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
