2019 Toyota C-HR

26,482 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440691
  • Stock #: 5334
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX0K1036279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,482 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

