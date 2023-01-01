Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota RAV4

88,195 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9967307
  2. 9967307
  3. 9967307
  4. 9967307
  5. 9967307
  6. 9967307
  7. 9967307
  8. 9967307
  9. 9967307
  10. 9967307
  11. 9967307
  12. 9967307
  13. 9967307
  14. 9967307
  15. 9967307
  16. 9967307
  17. 9967307
  18. 9967307
  19. 9967307
  20. 9967307
  21. 9967307
  22. 9967307
  23. 9967307
  24. 9967307
  25. 9967307
  26. 9967307
  27. 9967307
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967307
  • Stock #: 5433
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV6MW238965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,908 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 88,195 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 125,361 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory