Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

11,401 KM

Details Features

$49,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 9967316
  2. 9967316
  3. 9967316
  4. 9967316
  5. 9967316
  6. 9967316
  7. 9967316
  8. 9967316
  9. 9967316
  10. 9967316
  11. 9967316
  12. 9967316
  13. 9967316
  14. 9967316
  15. 9967316
  16. 9967316
  17. 9967316
  18. 9967316
  19. 9967316
  20. 9967316
  21. 9967316
  22. 9967316
  23. 9967316
  24. 9967316
  25. 9967316
  26. 9967316
  27. 9967316
  28. 9967316
  29. 9967316
Contact Seller

$49,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967316
  • Stock #: P8380A
  • VIN: 2T34WRFV2NW148242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,908 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 88,195 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 125,361 KM
$30,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory