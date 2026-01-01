$41,678+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
2024 Subaru Outback
WILDERNESS
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$41,678
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHTD2R3125070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,570 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$41,678
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Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2024 Subaru Outback