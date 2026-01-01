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2024 Subaru Outback

41,570 KM

Details Features

$41,678

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Watch This Vehicle
14270621

2024 Subaru Outback

WILDERNESS

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$41,678

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,570KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHTD2R3125070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,570 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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905-788-2200

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$41,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2024 Subaru Outback