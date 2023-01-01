Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

342,967 KM

Details Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1688998005
  2. 1688998005
  3. 1688998005
  4. 1688998005
  5. 1688998005
  6. 1688998005
  7. 1688998005
  8. 1688998005
  9. 1688998005
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
342,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162830
  • VIN: 2GTEK13M471501850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 342,967 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

2007 GMC Sierra 1500...
 342,967 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,918 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla S
 156,331 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory