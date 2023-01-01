2007 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 2 , 9 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10162830

10162830 VIN: 2GTEK13M471501850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 342,967 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.