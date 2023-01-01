$12,000+ tax & licensing
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
2007 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
342,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10162830
- VIN: 2GTEK13M471501850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 342,967 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
