Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>One owner! No accidents, low kms, amazing deal! </div>

2011 Nissan Murano

0 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Nissan Murano

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Murano

LE

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1709648570
  2. 1709648570
  3. 1709648570
  4. 1709648570
  5. 1709648570
  6. 1709648570
  7. 1709648570
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ1MWXBW156095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! No accidents, low km's, amazing deal! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES for sale in Whitby, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 89,875 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Whitby, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST 190,846 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Whitby, ON
2010 Dodge Journey R/T 251,975 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Murano