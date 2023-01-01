Menu
2010 Ford F-150

163,265 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354254
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV8AFB00817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

