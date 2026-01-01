Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

168,268 KM

Details

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle
13483345

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4

905-666-2628

  1. 1768599819
  2. 1768599818
  3. 1768599818
  4. 1768599818
  5. 1768599818
  6. 1768599818
  7. 1768599818
  8. 1768599818
  9. 1768599818
  10. 1768599818
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,268KM
Good Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U73GM327569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,268 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Whitby, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 168,268 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Prius for sale in Whitby, ON
2009 Toyota Prius 0 $9,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Whitby, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XL 168,921 KM $13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

209 Dundas St. West, Whitby, ON L1N 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-666-XXXX

(click to show)

905-666-2628

Alternate Numbers
905-427-4323
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Spotless Auto Glass and Car Care Inc.

905-666-2628

2016 Mazda MAZDA3