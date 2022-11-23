2018 Audi Q5

$31,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 2 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

audi026955 VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2026955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 130,212 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Electronic Compass Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

