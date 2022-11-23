$31,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-579-0010
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9355162
- Stock #: audi026955
- VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2026955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # audi026955
- Mileage 130,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes LED Headlights, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Rain Sensors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlights, Cruise Control, Leather Interior, Split Folding Rear Seats, Sirius XM, and MUCH more. Colour: Ibis White on Black. Audi Durham, a registered dealer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Used Car Dealer Association, strives to ensure customers have the necessary information to make the best purchasing decisions in an honest, fair marketplace. We are family owned and operated since 1972. While we make every effort to maintain accurate information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these listings. Call or e-mail our team to book a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.