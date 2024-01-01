$31,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0L Comfortline R-Line Black Edition!
Location
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
2030 Champlain Avenue, Whitby, ON L1N 6A7
905-579-0010
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # opc123845
- Mileage 53,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition! Clean CarFax! Safety Included!
Top Features
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Detection
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Remote Start
Push Button Start
Digital Cockpit
Adaptive Cruise Control
and so much more!
Owasco Volkswagen is a family-owned and operated dealership. We are committed to providing the highest levels of customer service through our unsurpassed knowledge of the Volkswagen vehicles that we sell and service. We are very committed to building relationships with our customers and for them to become a part of our Volkswagen family where we treat you like a friend and family member, not a number!
*Plus applicable taxes and licensing fee
Why Buy Certified Pre-Owned?
Our Volkswagen Certified Technicians give every Certified Pre-Owned Volkswagen a thorough inspection to ensure it qualifies for our Assurance and Assurance Premium Programs. Using a checklist of 112 points, Technicians go over each vehicle with a fine-tooth comb. The 112-Point Inspection includes a review of the vehicles maintenance history, mechanical performance, and interior and exterior quality and appearance. If any aspect is found to be below Volkswagens Pre-Owned Certification standards, the part is repaired or replaced.
Did you know that we take ANYTHING in on TRADE? Just ask!
Vehicle Features
