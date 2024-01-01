Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

72,192 KM

Details Description Features

$23,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Nav Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD w/ Nav Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,192KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX6JM177028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,192 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Seating

Leatherette Seats

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Blind Spot Detection
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
AUTO STOP/START
Pedestrian Monitoring
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pushbutton Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan