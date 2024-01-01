$4,000+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford Mustang
2dr Cpe Standard
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$4,000
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # AN-623
- Mileage 263,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 Ford Mustang GT Great V6 Engine. Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof.Well-maintained vehicle. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXTHIRD-PARTY FINANCING AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
Auto Nation Car Sales
