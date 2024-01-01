2006 Honda CR-V

Menu
Fully loaded vehicle with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, 4x4 etc. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warranty

167,000 KM

Details Description

4WD EX AT SE

Location

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

167,000KM
Used
VIN JHLRD78916C810710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded vehicle with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, 4x4 etc. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warrantyWE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXFINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE for qualified applicants with approved credit.Please apply online for Financing.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a weekSunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

