$6,200+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda CR-V
4WD EX AT SE
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded vehicle with leather interior, sunroof, heated seats, 4x4 etc. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 12 months Powertrain warrantyWE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEXFINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE for qualified applicants with approved credit.Please apply online for Financing.PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a weekSunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
