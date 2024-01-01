Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla - 4dr Sdn CE Manual

Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.

Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

2005 Toyota Corolla

267,000 KM

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Manual

2005 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CE Manual

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BR32E25C875750

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Runs Great. Detailed Clean. New brake pads and rotors all around. Rust proofed. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded upto 4 years with additional charge.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.THIRD-PARTY FINANCING IS AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsales.caPROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCETrade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only.Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2005 Toyota Corolla