Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOW KILOMETER - NO ACCIDENTS<p>CarFax Available</p><p>This SUV is Certified with THIRD PARTY <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724521777241_14362261357164963 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!</p><p>2009 CHEVY EQUINOX - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.  This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.</p><p>Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.</p><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.</p><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.</p><br></p>

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

159,000 KM

Details Description

$5,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LS

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,000KM
VIN 2CNDL23F896254933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Ultra Blue
  • Interior Colour Metallic Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETER - NO ACCIDENTS

CarFax Available

This SUV is Certified with THIRD PARTY ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!

2009 CHEVY EQUINOX - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean.  This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty with $2000 / claim. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2009 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS 159,000 KM $5,700 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 222,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX - AUTOMATIC 120,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$5,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Equinox