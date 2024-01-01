$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler 300
Touring
2010 Chrysler 300
Touring
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,638KM
VIN 2C3CA5CV0AH161996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RA24325B
- Mileage 168,638 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
