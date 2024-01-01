Menu
2010 Chrysler 300

168,638 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler 300

Touring

2010 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,638KM
VIN 2C3CA5CV0AH161996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA24325B
  • Mileage 168,638 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2010 Chrysler 300