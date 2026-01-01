2013 Chevrolet Traverse

Rear

SUNSHADES

Manual

1st

storage

fuel level

(1) cargo area

alternator

liftgate

Single

POWER OUTLETS

MIRRORS

BLACK

3RD ROW

ENGINE

3.6L V6

(2) 3rd row

odometer w/trip odometer

Front

dual mode retractors

steering column

Dual-stage

Theft Deterrent

4 Wheel Disc

2ND ROW

BRAKE SYSTEM

Lighting

Front and Rear

MANUAL FOLDING

Spare wheel -inc: jack assembly

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions

Rear vision camera -inc: radio integrated display

Fuel consumption

EXHAUST SYSTEM

Defogger

Glass

Mouldings

Seating

Windshield wipers and washers

driver and front passenger

Axle

ultrasonic -inc: audible warning

vehicle info

Leather Wrapped

(4) 2nd row

2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light

Cupholders -inc: (4) front

Lights

body coloured

Mirror

Suspension system

170 amp

3.16 ratio

4 wheel independent

Cargo storage

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners

Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side

Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

audible/visible theft alarm system

automatic on-off

direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing

express down driver with rear disable

hex fixed

illuminated covered mirrors

intermittent wipers with washers

power OSRV heated and turn signal

programmable

rear quarter and rear glass

rear window electric

under rear floor

(1) 2nd row seat

(1) 3rd row seat

12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel

front centre -inc: (2) cupholders

front seat reading lights

interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment

2-way manual seat adjuster

EIGHT PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION

dual halogen lamp

8-way power adjuster front driver side

2930 kg (6459 Lbs)

60/40 split

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp

GM oil life monitoring system

vehicle personalization features

front passenger side

tilt wheel and telescoping

and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist

compact

manual bench seat

suppression and passenger detecting system

2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact

rearview with OnStar controls

frontal driver and passenger

bodyside with Traverse badge insert

SmartSlide and flat folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold down middle armrest w/(2) cupholders