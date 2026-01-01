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2013 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr 1LT
2013 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr 1LT
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
214,000KM
VIN 1GNKVGKDXDJ200068
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 200068
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Electronic immobilizer
Low oil level warning
Interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Power Lumbar
Exterior
Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Spare Tire
Chrome beltline
Integral blind spot mirror
Roof rail mouldings
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
GVWR
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
6-Speaker Audio System
Steering wheel audio & phone controls
Convenience
Console
(1) centre console
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Safety
Airbags
Rear Park Assist
Child security rear door locks
shoulder belt height adjusters
Tire pressure monitor *Does not apply to spare tire*
Powertrain
engine temp
Comfort
Illuminated entry/exit
Additional Features
Rear
SUNSHADES
Manual
1st
storage
fuel level
(1) cargo area
alternator
liftgate
Single
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
BLACK
3RD ROW
ENGINE
3.6L V6
(2) 3rd row
odometer w/trip odometer
Front
dual mode retractors
steering column
Dual-stage
Theft Deterrent
4 Wheel Disc
2ND ROW
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
Spare wheel -inc: jack assembly
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
Rear vision camera -inc: radio integrated display
Fuel consumption
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
driver and front passenger
Axle
ultrasonic -inc: audible warning
vehicle info
Leather Wrapped
(4) 2nd row
2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light
Cupholders -inc: (4) front
Lights
body coloured
Mirror
Suspension system
170 amp
3.16 ratio
4 wheel independent
Cargo storage
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners
Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side
Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
audible/visible theft alarm system
automatic on-off
direct injection (DI) -inc: variable valve timing
express down driver with rear disable
hex fixed
illuminated covered mirrors
intermittent wipers with washers
power OSRV heated and turn signal
programmable
rear quarter and rear glass
rear window electric
under rear floor
(1) 2nd row seat
(1) 3rd row seat
12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel
front centre -inc: (2) cupholders
front seat reading lights
interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment
2-way manual seat adjuster
EIGHT PASSENGER SEAT CONFIGURATION
dual halogen lamp
8-way power adjuster front driver side
2930 kg (6459 Lbs)
60/40 split
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: exterior temp
GM oil life monitoring system
vehicle personalization features
front passenger side
tilt wheel and telescoping
and ABS with panic brake assist and hill hold assist
compact
manual bench seat
suppression and passenger detecting system
2nd and 3rd row head curtain side impact
rearview with OnStar controls
frontal driver and passenger
bodyside with Traverse badge insert
SmartSlide and flat folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold down middle armrest w/(2) cupholders
12V pwr putlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
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226-246-XXXX(click to show)
$8,990
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Auto Nation Car Sales
226-246-2429
2013 Chevrolet Traverse