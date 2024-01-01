Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Black Clearcoat 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE | HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE | 4WD CVT with Off Road Crawl Ratio 2.4L DOHC 16V 4WD, Dark Slate Grey Leather, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. * PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2015 Jeep Patriot

134,399 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE |

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE |

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 11523978
  2. 11523978
  3. 11523978
  4. 11523978
  5. 11523978
  6. 11523978
  7. 11523978
  8. 11523978
  9. 11523978
  10. 11523978
  11. 11523978
  12. 11523978
  13. 11523978
  14. 11523978
  15. 11523978
  16. 11523978
  17. 11523978
  18. 11523978
  19. 11523978
  20. 11523978
  21. 11523978
  22. 11523978
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,399KM
VIN 1C4NJRAB7FD257505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC24667B
  • Mileage 134,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Black Clearcoat 2015 Jeep Patriot High Altitude HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE | HIGH ALTTITUDE | GREAT SHAPE | 4WD CVT with Off Road Crawl Ratio 2.4L DOHC 16V

4WD, Dark Slate Grey Leather, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.

* PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians. Searching for your upgrade has never been easier. You will immediately get the low market price based on our market research, which means no more wasted time shopping around for the best price, Its time to drive home the most car for your money today. OVER 100 Pre-Owned Vehicles in Stock! Our Finance Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from one of out 20 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! Financing Available For All Credit Types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, we have options. Looking to just sell your vehicle? We buy all makes and models let us buy your vehicle. Proudly Serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 164,325 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Pontiac Torrent 183,542 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Nitro for sale in Windsor, ON
2010 Dodge Nitro 190,629 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot