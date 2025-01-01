Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Ford F-150

224,604 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12165078

2016 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1738877124
  2. 1738877124
  3. 1738877124
  4. 1738877124
  5. 1738877124
  6. 1738877124
  7. 1738877124
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,604KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTMF1C87GKD97969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 21768
  • Mileage 224,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 222,900 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 187,513 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Buick Encore 154,506 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150