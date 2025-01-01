2016 Lincoln MKC

Menu
<p> </p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Clean Carfax! Accident Free!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> All-In Price: $16,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>CaNovaAutoSales.ca – 519-818-6682 -</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing -- Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Visit us: 6045 Tecumseh RD East, Windsor, ON, N8T 1E5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>You’ll get a trustworthy Lincoln MKC </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>CarNova Auto Sales Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See CarNovaAutoSales.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>90 Day or 3000 KM CarNova Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>7.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>8.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>9.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>10.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Lincoln Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, & Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><u><span style=font-size: 14pt; line-height: 37.3333px;>Lincoln </span></u><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Navigation/GPS, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Heated Leather Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, & Power Lift Gate!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-818-6682!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.CARNOVAAUTOSALES.CA</span></u></p><p> </p><p> </p>

133,000 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6033 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D9XGUJ28546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Lincoln MKC