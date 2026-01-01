$16,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
Komfort Quattro TFSI+CLEAN CARFAX
2017 Audi A4
Komfort Quattro TFSI+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
CarNova Auto Sales
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5
519-818-6682
Certified
$16,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX • ACCIDENT FREE
• Brand New All Season+Used Winter tires
• All Service Records Available Since New
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca -- 📞 519-818-6682 --
ALL-IN PRICE: $16,499 – NO HIDDEN FEES
Price plus Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY • Financing Available with $0 Down
WHY BUY FROM CARNOVA AUTO SALES?
· Financing Specialists — All credit situations approved
· Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
· Fast & Simple Approval Process
· Transparent Pricing — No surprises – No Fees – Live Market Value
· Price Match Guarantee (Conditions Apply)
· Ongoing Customer SupportINCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST:
· Ontario Safety Certificate
· 90-Day/3,000km Dealer Warranty
· 200-Point Inspection
· New Interior Cabin Air Filter
· Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Replacement
· Front & Rear Brakes Service/Reconditioning
· Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
· Enrollment in Referral Program
· 3-month Sirius XM Radio Trial
· Trade-ins are welcome
· No Interest Rate Markup (BEST RATE ALWAYS)
· Carfax History ReportFINANCING MADE EASY:
· $0 Down Options Available
· Bad Credit / No Credit — No Problem
· Flexible Payment Plans – Open Loans with all major lenders – TD, CIBC, BNC, DESJ
· Fast Same-Day Approvals for all customers: Students, Uber Drivers, New Immigrants, out of town Customers
· We Work to Get You the Best RateTRADE-INS WELCOME:
· Top Dollar Paid
· Hassle-Free Process
· Carfax Provided for TransparencyEXTRA PROTECTION:
· Extended Warranty Plans Available
· Covers Parts & Labor
· Factory Warranty May Still ApplyVehicle Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB, Heated Seats with, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!
VISIT US:
6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON
📞 519-818-6682
🌐 www.CarnovaAutoSales.ca
We make every effort to ensure all vehicle features and specifications are accurate; however, we recommend confirming details with our sales team
THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING CARNOVA AUTO SALES
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales
Email CarNova Auto Sales
CarNova Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-818-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-818-6682